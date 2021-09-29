The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells $3,280,380.93 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LOVE stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.35. 306,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.50. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.43.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.