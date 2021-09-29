The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $62,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW stock opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

