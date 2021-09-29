The Music Acquisition (NYSE:TMAC) Shares Up 0.4%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 82,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 27,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Music Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in The Music Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in The Music Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in The Music Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in The Music Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

