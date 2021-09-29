The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Cut by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 638,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,203,000 after buying an additional 115,264 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 36,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 241,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average of $137.88. The firm has a market cap of $345.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

