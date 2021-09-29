The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGPYY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SGPYY stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

