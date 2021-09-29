The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.30. 105,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.06. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 188.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,164,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

