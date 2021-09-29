The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Janet Katherine Cooper Sells 1,702 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Janet Katherine Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of The Toro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00.

TTC traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $99.53. 490,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Toro by 99.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 4.3% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 89.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 172,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 81,305 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Toro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

