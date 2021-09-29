Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,259 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $1,182,635.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,161,741.15.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,108,643.20.
- On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44.
- On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,145,211.18.
- On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $1,115,847.90.
- On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,176,971.01.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,158,583.74.
- On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,180 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $1,121,342.40.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,449.44.
- On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.
Shares of IBKR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. 1,239,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,373. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 121.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 195,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 106,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after buying an additional 246,151 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
