Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Trading 4.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $142.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Thor Industries traded as high as $128.68 and last traded at $127.51. Approximately 18,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 643,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.75.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.