Thore Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147,519.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $47,339.56 and $147,519.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00345307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

