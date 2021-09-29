ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) were up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 9,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 594,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,182,914 shares of company stock worth $27,313,080.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ThredUp by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ThredUp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

