thyssenkrupp’s (TKAMY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 6,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,470. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.17.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

