TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Shares Up 0.7%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 225,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 552,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

TILT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution; Cannabis; Accessories; and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment include Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment comprises SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.