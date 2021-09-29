Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $1.89. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 77,220 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 343.68% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

