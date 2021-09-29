TopBidder 24 Hour Volume Reaches $34,952.00 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 109.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TopBidder has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TopBidder has a market cap of $3.32 million and $34,952.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00119809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00169375 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,123,701 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

