Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

TXG opened at C$12.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.31 and a one year high of C$21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

