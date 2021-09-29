Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.67

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and traded as high as $84.78. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $84.64, with a volume of 1,988 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

