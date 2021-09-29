Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.38

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and traded as high as $21.68. Toshiba shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 6,345 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Toshiba alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.