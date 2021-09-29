Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 39,307 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares during the period. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 6.95% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $40.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

