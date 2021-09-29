Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 18,118 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,576 call options.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,282 shares of company stock worth $15,130,882. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $116.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,537. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $101.17 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.