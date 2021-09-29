Traders Purchase Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Five9 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.30.

FIVN opened at $163.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.17. Five9 has a 12-month low of $126.21 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

