Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.51% from the company’s current price.

COOK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of Traeger stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,921. Traeger has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.