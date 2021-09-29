TransAlta (TSE:TA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TA. CSFB set a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.25.

Shares of TSE:TA traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.00. 884,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,676. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$7.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -10.29.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

