Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Translate Bio news, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. sold 503,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $19,122,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,134,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,924 shares of company stock valued at $22,987,112. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth about $3,114,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth about $855,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 103.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after acquiring an additional 354,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,383,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

