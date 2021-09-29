Travel + Leisure Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

