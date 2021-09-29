Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,522,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 878,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,944,000 after acquiring an additional 328,127 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 107,103 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.