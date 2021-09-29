Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR)’s share price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 682 ($8.91) and last traded at GBX 684 ($8.94). 153,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 556,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 694 ($9.07).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 762.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 734.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

About Tremor International (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

