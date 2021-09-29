Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as low as C$0.68. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 94,429 shares.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Trillium Gold Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Trillium Gold Mines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.