Tristel (LON:TSTL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $610.98

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 610.98 ($7.98) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.84). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.90), with a volume of 38,497 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £285.46 million and a PE ratio of 54.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 604.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 610.98.

About Tristel (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.