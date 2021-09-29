TriumphX (TRIX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,480.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $100,480.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00119379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00168797 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.