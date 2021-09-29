TrueFlip Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $78,338.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 96.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00119823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00174305 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.