Twin Tree Management LP Has $3.29 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE TPX opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,730 shares of company stock valued at $19,546,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

