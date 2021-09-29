Twin Tree Management LP Invests $2.40 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,543,000 after buying an additional 62,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Five Below by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 516,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,515,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $123.45 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day moving average of $195.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

