UBS Group Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DWS. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.37 ($49.85).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.16 ($42.54) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.92 ($32.84) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

