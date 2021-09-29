UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0069

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $305,098.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00119256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00169147 BTC.

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

