Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Down 4.1%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.14. Approximately 10,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 568,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,446,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

