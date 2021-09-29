Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Down 4.1%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.14. Approximately 10,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 568,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,446,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
Featured Article: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.