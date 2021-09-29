UMA (UMA) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $548.48 million and $43.37 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $8.72 or 0.00021123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00119797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00173605 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,824,554 coins and its circulating supply is 62,891,902 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

