Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.09 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 35% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001378 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $44.09 million and $15.16 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00081703 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013755 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 72.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 97,437,397 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.