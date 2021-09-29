Unibright Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $398.21 million and $4.05 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00006455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00054518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00119645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00168517 BTC.

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.