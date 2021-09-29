Unification (FUND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $55,222.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unification Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

