Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.08

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.08 and traded as low as $30.67. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 6,700 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $141.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 25.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 4,066.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

