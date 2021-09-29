Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.08

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.08 and traded as low as $30.67. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 6,700 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $141.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

