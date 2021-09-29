Unisocks (SOCKS) 1-Day Volume Tops $67,481.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $22.50 million and approximately $67,481.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $74,504.38 or 1.80609061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00120042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00174376 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

