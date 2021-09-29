UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s 9th Largest Position

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 144,470 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $383,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.95. 21,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,786. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $376.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

