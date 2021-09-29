UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,736,081 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 166,431 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,496,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 91.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 120,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,811,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.02. 81,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,786. The company has a market capitalization of $376.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.41 and its 200-day moving average is $402.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

