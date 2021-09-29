Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 44,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 335,427 shares.The stock last traded at $174.84 and had previously closed at $181.15.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $2,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

