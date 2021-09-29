Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 4.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $331.60 and last traded at $326.55. Approximately 76,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,865,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.55.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.80 and its 200-day moving average is $154.09.
In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock worth $438,511,625. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth $44,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Upstart by 360.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.