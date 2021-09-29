Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 4.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $331.60 and last traded at $326.55. Approximately 76,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,865,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.55.

Get Upstart alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.80 and its 200-day moving average is $154.09.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock worth $438,511,625. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth $44,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Upstart by 360.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.