Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:URE traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.07. 121,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of C$404.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.53. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.63.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

