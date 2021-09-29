Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.60 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.09 million, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.77.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,220 shares of company stock worth $335,272 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.