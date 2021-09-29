Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.60 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Uranium Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.09 million, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.77.
In related news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,220 shares of company stock worth $335,272 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
