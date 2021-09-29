UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($1.10). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 228,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

